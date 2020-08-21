The Chiefs are correct in banning insensitivities towards Native Americans

The Chiefs won’t allow Native American imagery at their games.

The movement to remove Native American names and imagery from professional sports secured some major victories in 2020.

The Washington Football Team did away with their blatantly offensive name created by a racist man in George Preston Marshall, and momentum is building for a Cleveland Indians rebrand. The Kansas City Chiefs’ name isn’t offensive like Washington’s old one, but some have taken issue with fans using the name as an excuse to act out behavior some Native Americans can call derogatory.

In an effort to remove that unsightly presence at Chiefs home games, the franchise announced that they will not allow anyone wearing headdresses or Native American-themed makeup into Arrowhead Stadium. The team will also look into removing the “Tomahawk Chop” chant from home games.

Effectively immediately, the #Chiefs have banned fans from wearing headdresses or American Indian-themed face paint and are “engaged in a thorough review process” of the Arrowhead Chop, among other changes. https://t.co/73Oggz9VGh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 20, 2020

The Chiefs made the right move, as wearing headdresses is inherently offensive.

While some have argued that the Chiefs should also do away with their moniker in the name of…