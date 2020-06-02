The Chief of the General Staff visited a military unit – Panorama

The Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan visited on Tuesday a military unit, acquired acquainted with the present restore actions and group of each day service. As the press division at the ministry of protection reported, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan toured the military base, adopted the course of actions, the each day work aimed toward preserving and the utilization of the military gear, familiarized with the routine of the personnel and situations of their dwelling and the meals supply.

As the finish of the go to, Artak Davtyan gave directions to the commanders of the subdivisions on the group of the service and elevating the effectivity of the fight readiness trainings.