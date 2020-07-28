The Chief of the General Staff received US Ambassador to Armenia – Panorama

The Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan received on July 25 U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and the Defense Attach é in Armenia Colonel Scott Maxwell

As the press department at the ministry reported, problems of the Armenian-US bilateral cooperation in the defense sector were gone over throughout the conference. The celebrations likewise discussed the current escalation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the continuous state of affairs.

The interlocutors gone over the primary instructions of future cooperation and laid out problems of in the fields of shared interest, the source stated.