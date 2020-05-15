The Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces visited military units – Panorama

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan paid a working go to on Thursday to military bases situated in the southwestern path. As the press service at the Ministry of Defense reported, Artak Davtyan obtained familiarized with the ongoing reconstruction works and the day by day military service.

As the supply detailed, the Chief of the General Staff attended fight positions on the border, was briefed on the operative scenario in the part of the border, the stage of fight, bodily and ethical-psychological coaching of the personnel, the circumstances of fight responsibility, in addition to the in depth repairs and reinforcement works carried out in the military unit.

Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan talked to the servicemen, gave directions to the command about elevating the effectivity of fight service.