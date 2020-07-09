The Chicks say they were treated ‘very weird’ before their 2016 performance with Beyoncé at the CMA Awards

The group performed Beyoncé’s country song “Daddy Lessons” from her album “Lemonade.”

The Chicks and Beyoncé performing at the 50th Annual CMA Awards (Image Group LA/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) 

Maines, 45, also responded to the criticism Beyoncé received for doing a country-inspired song. “For them to disrespect her that way was disgusting,” she said.

The Chicks member Emily Strayer added, “I used to care a significant amount of what people thought. I really have a don’t-give-a-[expletive] part in my experience now, that i didn’t have before.”

The country group’s live performance with Beyoncé was their first time performing at the CMA Awards since 2003.

The Chicks perform at the new Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File)

“I’m pretty sure I’ve uttered the sentence, ‘I will never perform on the CMA’s again as long as I live.’ And then came  🐝,” Maines tweeted after the performance with Beyoncé.

The Chicks were outcast from the country music community after they made critical comments about former President George W. Bush.



