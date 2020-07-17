The Chicks release new album ‘Gaslighter’

The Chicks, formerly the Dixie Chicks, dropped their highly anticipated new album, “Gaslighter” on Friday.

It’s the first album in not quite 14 years from the nation music group. It also comes at a significant moment for the group who publicly announced their new name in the wake of America’s reckoning with racism.

They said at the time which they wanted to “meet this moment,” in the country’s history.

The album has 17 songs and features their new single, “March, March,” a tribute to protests for equality and social issues.