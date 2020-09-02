The cheaper OnePlus Nord version (8/128 GB) is out of stock in most regions

The OnePlus Nord has actually offered out in most of Europe andIndia At least the more cost effective 8/128 GB design (in either gray or blue)is out of stock Only in the UK there’s a note stating that it “ships within 3 days”.

If you’re in mainland Europe, you can still purchase a Nord, however you’ll need to get the EUR500 version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. That one is prepared to ship in 24 hr anywhere on the Old Continent.





The 8/128 GB version is out of stock in most regions • the 12/256 GB alternative is still offered

That’s not the case in India where all variations of the phone are not offered– not on the main website, not on Amazon and Flipkart either.

There’s no word from OnePlus when the cheaper version of the Nord will be backin stock You can register for a notice for when that takes place, however.