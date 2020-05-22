The Chase’s Mark Labbett branded ‘disgraceful’ for storming off set and punching wall after contestants win £60,000

The Chase viewers have been left in shock when quizzer Mark Labbett punched a wall and stormed off the ITV present’s set after contestants beat him to win £60,000.

Fans of the collection branded the 54-year-old’s behaviour “disgraceful”.

After the contestants every took dwelling £20,000, Labbett mentioned “well played guys” earlier than promptly leaving the set.

When Labbett’s punch made a loud bang, Bradley Walsh mentioned “Ouch, it just shows you how they take it. They take it very badly.”





He then joked that gamers ought to signal as much as attempt and tackle Labbett and “rebuild the set he’s just broken”.

It’s unclear whether or not Labbett was genuinely offended or whether or not he was taking part in as much as the cameras for impact.

Fans expressed their shock at Labbett’s confrontational behaviour on Twitter.

“Wow! It’s the first time that I’ve seen that type of reaction from the chaser,” one individual wrote.

Another mentioned: “I knew there was a reason why he was my least favourite chaser.”









One fan even despatched a tweet to Ofcom, writing: “Disgraceful behaviour by Mark Labbett on this evening’s The Chase.”