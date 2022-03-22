The State Revenue Committee announced on March 18, 2022, that the decision of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission held in Moscow on March 17, 2022, set the threshold for online duty-free trade for personal use at 1,000 euros instead of the current 200 euros. (or) 31 kg.

The decision stipulates that it will operate until 2022. October 1.

The mentioned decision was published on the website of the EEU Commission on March 21, 2022 է enters into force on the tenth day after its publication, on March 31, 2022.

Resolution N107 of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission of December 20, 2017 stipulates that the national legislation of the Member States may establish norms stricter than the norms of value, weight և (or) quantity envisaged by the decision, in which case the norms established by national legislation apply. According to Article 249, Part 4, Clause 1 of the Law on Customs Regulation, the value-weight threshold without customs duties and taxes is 200,000 drams և (or) 30 kg, henceforth N107 of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission of December 20, 2017 From the date of entry into force of the decision, March 31, the threshold of 200,000 drams և (or) 30 kg defined by the Law on Customs Regulation will apply.

At the same time, we would like to inform you that at the moment the expediency of harmonizing the national legislation with the EEU regulations is being discussed.