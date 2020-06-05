The Championship: End of season and play-off final dates confirmed | Football News







The EFL has introduced that the final spherical of Sky Bet Championship fixtures are scheduled to happen on the midweek of July 21 and 22.

The division has been suspended since March 13 as a result of coronavirus pandemic, with the final fixture having taken place on Sunday March 8, when Derby beat Barnsley 3-Zero at Pride Park.

Plans have been revealed for the second tier to return on Saturday June 20, consistent with the Premier League’s first weekend, and whereas the total rescheduled fixture record is but to be launched, provisional dates have now been offered.

Following session with EFL Championship golf equipment this week the season will begin with match 38, with match 39 going down on Saturday June 27. This will consequence within the final match of the common season being on the midweek of July 21 and 22, with the Championship play-off final on both Sunday August 2 or Monday August 3.

Sky Sports will present 30 of the 108 remaining Sky Bet Championship fixtures, a dwell objectives present for each matchday, plus unique protection of all 15 EFL play-off video games throughout all three divisions.

The fixture schedule is within the course of of being finalised, alongside the revised broadcast alternatives, and until in any other case agreed, video games are set to kick-off on the following occasions: