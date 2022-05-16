The Chamber of Advocates of the Republic of Armenia has issued a statement regarding the obstruction of lawyers’ access to police stations ․

“Today, the Commission for the Protection of the Rights of Advocates of the RA Chamber of Advocates urgently discussed the report submitted by lawyer Suzanna Khcheyan on the obstruction of her professional activity by the employees of the Shengavit Division of the Yerevan City Department of the RA Police.

The lawyer, in particular, stated that the officers of the mentioned department did not allow him to enter the police station for more than an hour (more than an hour) to restrict the freedom of his client to legal assistance. The lawyer submitted a report on the situation to the Operative Management Center of the Yerevan City Police (1‑02).

Police officers cited the lawyer’s refusal to seek legal aid as a reason for barring him from entering the lawyer, which, according to the lawyer, was denied during a private meeting with the client, who undertook to defend him.

Later, after transferring his client to another police station, police officers also tried to prevent the lawyer from leaving the administrative building of the police station.

The information provided by the lawyer was also confirmed by the data received from the coordinator of the group of advocates formed by the RA Chamber of Advocates and the staff of the Human Rights Defender.

Based on the presented factual circumstances, as well as taking into account the information provided by the coordinator of the group of lawyers formed by the Chamber of Advocates of the Republic of Armenia on the recent cases of obstructing the access of lawyers to police departments for various reasons:

The Commission for the Protection of the Rights of the Advocates of the RA Chamber of Advocates: