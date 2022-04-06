On April 6, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan hosted Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Anne Luis.

Issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. It was stressed that the existing legal relations between the two countries in the field of tax and customs administration allow for active cooperation both bilaterally and internationally.

The meeting also touched upon the activities carried out within the framework of the “Support to the Tax Administration of the Republic of Armenia” program funded by the French Development Agency and implemented by the “Expertise France” organization. The parties stressed their importance, as well as the prospects of cooperation, and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work of the program.

It should be noted that in March 2018, a grant agreement worth 500,000 Euros was signed between the French Development Agency and the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Armenia in support of tax reforms. In July 2019, a contract signed by the State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Armenia and Expertise France launched a technical assistance program aimed at assisting the Armenian tax administration in implementing the 2020-2024 strategy.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the State Revenue Committee, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to the Republic of Armenia expressed readiness to intensify active steps to further expand cooperation and implement the agreements reached.

SRC Information և Public Relations Department