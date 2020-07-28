The Chainsmokers Under Fire For ‘Drive-In’ Concert Of 2,000 Fans With ZERO Social Distancing! (Video)

The Chainsmokers are getting knocked for their not-so-socially-distant “drive-in” concert!

Fans released their fury on the electronic duo after video footage of their concert in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 25, revealed an approximated 2,000 (!!!) fans standing in close distance to one another– although the occasion was expected to be a drive-in gig, and there’s presently a restriction on non-essential events of more than 50 individuals in the state of New York.

The concert– which existed by a tequila brand name the duo are stakeholders of– was expected to raise cash for a variety of charities, consisting of the Children’s Medical Fund of NewYork But it likewise raised the danger of COVID-19 contractions, as the video, which was apparently taken by the group, revealed the crowd in all its maskless magnificence.

Observe (listed below):

The Chainsmokers had a "Drive-in" concert in the Hamptons last night … appears like social distancing was highly imposed … when NY gets the unavoidable spike simply blame these abundant self-centered white individuals Via IG: adamalpert pic.twitter.com/yLe1XaE0hS — Icculus The Brave (@Fire nzeMike) July 26, 2020

Not excellent!

For what it deserves, occasion organizers did their finest to put precaution into location. Guests were needed to fill an online coronavirus survey, use the mask they were offered upon arrival, and have their temperature levels taken by personnel; likewise, on-site bathrooms were likewise cleaned up every 10 minutes. But, naturally, that didn’t stop guests from imitating it was simply a routine, pandemic-free night.

Naturally, social media was not having it. Many critics called out The Chainsmokers for their absence of tact and planning amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Journalist Suzie Hunter tweeted:

“Lmao y’all are out there risking it all for The Chainsmokers?”

Musician Jake Marquis tweeted:

“The chainsmokers paving the way for 3,000 new hospitalisations. This is straight up irresponsible.”

Meanwhile, funny manufacturer and host Ellory Smith commented:

“I haven’t done a single thing all f**king summer and now because of these bozos I might not even be able to go home for Christmas. I haven’t seen my family in a year!!! Keep guantanamo open and send The Chainsmokers there.”

LOLz!

Read some more heated reactions (listed below):

“Exile the Chainsmokers in the Atlantic Ocean” “What’s even worse? Getting coronavirus or going to a chainsmokers concert? Now you can have both! Coming quickly to a city near you.” “This irresponsibility of the chainsmokers having any sort of occasion in the present environment is definitely dreadful. I am not ok with you running the risk of everybody’s lives so they can enjoy you push an area bar all night.” “ DJs have actually cancelled all their gigs and essentially surrendered their whole incomes to make sure the security of others throughout this pandemic just for the chainsmokers to state fuck it and toss a big celebration with tickets that began at $1250 Talk about a big slap in the face.”

But social networks sirens aren’t the only ones upset at the group. A representative for Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s workplace verified to Gothamist the state of New York itself is opening an examination into the occasion.

Thoughts?