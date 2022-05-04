The central street of Kajaran was crowded and difficult to pass (Photos, video) | Morning

On Wednesday, May 4, one of the central streets of Kajaran was crowded. It even closed for a moment and the traffic became impassable. The people of Kajaran gathered under the flags of the state of Armenia and Kajaran community did not show disobedience. They came here to meet the head of Kajaran community Manvel Paramazyan, who was released from detention and returned to his hometown.

It should be reminded that on May 2, by the decision of Syunik Court of First Instance Judge Lusine Sepkhanyan, the pre-trial detention of the Kajaran mayor was changed and Manvel Paramazyan was released from the “Hospital of Convicts” penitentiary institution on 50 million AMD bail.

The people of Kajaran approached one by one, asking about Manvel Paramazyan’s health. “We are excited that he has finally reached his house. “Now all the work will fall into place, and the oxygen has increased,” said the people of Kajaran.

“How can a person return to his home, his family, feel the respect, excitement of people and not be inspired? I am definitely by the side of my people. There are problems, we have started work since 2019, from 2020, which we have not completed. “We must solve the accumulated problems one by one and move forward, build Kajaran, the world of Syunik,” says Manvel Paramazyan, who was born and raised in Kajaran. From tomorrow, May 5, he will take over the functions of the community head.

It should be reminded that the head of Kajaran community was charged with Article 38-178 (supporting or organizing fraud), Article 311 (receiving bribes) and Article 154.2 (giving bribes to voters, receiving bribes, violating the ban on charity during elections). or obstructing the exercise of the voter’s free will).

In a conversation with Aravot.am, he considered his court case fake, noting that one day everything will be revealed. He was almost isolated from the society for 9 months. During that time, as Manvel Paramazyan mentioned, he understood more and became even stronger.

As for the internal political situation in the country, in the opinion of the head of Kajaran community Manvel Paramazyan, the Armenian people have always been in a struggle and are tired of everything. “By dividing the nation, dividing black and white, we will not win. This creates an opportunity for the enemy. The nation must definitely unite. “Let’s leave everything aside, wish each other well, be optimistic, so that God will meet us from above,” Manvel Paramazyan is convinced.

He is ready to work with the newly appointed governor of Syunik Robert Ghukasyan. “I knew the governor before the appointment. He is a very good and hard-working boy, I am glad that such a responsible person has been entrusted with such a responsible job. “Together, cooperating, we will move forward,” says Manvel Paramazyan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoU8nmCsiGI:

It should be reminded that after being appointed the governor of Syunik Robert Ghukasyan, emphasizing the importance of unity in a briefing with journalists, he said that he was ready to work with all the community heads of the region.

Armen DAVTYAN