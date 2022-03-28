The Central Electoral Commission has announced the preliminary results of the Vedi community proportional elections. According to that, the “Civil Contract” party received 13,139 votes, the “My Powerful Community” party – 9,694 votes. 23,378 voters took part in the voting, which makes 63% of the voters.

