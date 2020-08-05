The celebrities who have donated to the Black Lives Matter movement

With so many famous people advocating for a myriad of different causes, it may be hard to keep track of which celebrities have put their money where their mouth is when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement. Here’s a rundown of just some of the prominent figures that have lent financial support to the cause.

IDRIS ELBA, QUEEN LATIFAH, MORE STARS JOIN 300 BLACK ARTISTS, EXECS ASKING HOLLYWOOD TO ‘DIVEST FROM POLICE’

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen was among the first to donate her money to bail out people who took to the streets to protest the death of Floyd in May. She used Twitter to announce that she had committed $100,000.

“In celebration of whatever the f— maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country,” she wrote.

She later followed that up with a tweet saying that more is needed and pledged $200,000 in total.

John Legend

The following day, Teigen’s husband, musician John Legend, posted on Twitter to announce that hed donated to the Movement for Black Lives, the National Lawyers Guild and the Bail Project.

“Americans have the first amendment right to peacefully protest oppression and injustice. Chrissy and I will be donating to these 3 organizations which are…