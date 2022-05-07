In the State Interests Protection Department of the Artsakh Prosecutor General’s Office, the territorial subdivisions of the Prosecutor’s Office provide the basis for state financial assistance measures, including the amount of assistance, to individuals and legal entities who suffered material damage as a result of hostilities against the Artsakh Republic on September 27, 2020. Verification of the legality of the information compilation process, in the framework of which the preliminary investigation of the criminal cases revealed in connection with the alleged criminal acts, the discussion of the petition submitted to the executive power of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the measures taken by the Ministry of Agriculture were verified. causing property damage to the state in the amount of 1,690,000,000 drams prevented, Artsakh Prosecutor’s Office reports service.

The Artsakh Prosecutor’s Office calls on the officials of state and local self-government bodies to act in good faith, within the limits of legality, in the exercise of their powers, to maintain the authority of the state, to be guided exclusively by the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Prosecutorial inspections and investigations are underway in the above-mentioned area.