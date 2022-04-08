On April 8, His Holiness His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received a delegation from the Republic of Crimea in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

The Catholicos of All Armenians brought his blessings and best wishes to the members of the delegation, praying for the restoration of peace in the region, solidarity in the life of humanity, and the strengthening of the spirit of cooperation.

During the meeting, His Holiness referred to the important role and contribution of the Armenian community in the history of Crimea, to the current national-caring life of the community. On this occasion, the Catholicos of All Armenians expressed his appreciation to the Crimean authorities for their caring attitude towards the Armenian community, as well as for their support for church building.