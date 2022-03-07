In the Charentsavan Investigation Division of the Kotayk Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, as a result of other investigative and judicial actions carried out in the criminal case initiated under Article 242, Part 2, Article 244 of the RA Criminal Code, the road accident :

In connection with the incident in 2022. On March 6, at 08:10 am, an alarm was received that the body of an unknown person was found near the Charentsavan sign on the mentioned highway.

As a result of the measures taken, it was found out that on the same day, a person who allegedly committed a crime ran over a 49-year-old resident of Hrazdan in a BYD car on the 30 km section of the mentioned highway towards Yerevan, leaving the scene of the accident and fled. causing the man to die by negligence.

As a result of operative-investigative measures taken during the preliminary investigation, a resident of Yerevan was presented to the body conducting the proceedings, who was interrogated and gave a confession.

Forensic and toxicochemical examinations of the body were ordered, the “BYD” car was confiscated, the 49-year-old man was recognized as a victim.

A resident of Yerevan was arrested.

The investigation is underway.



