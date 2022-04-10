Home Armenia The case of stealing more than 22 thousand US dollars from one... Armenia The case of stealing more than 22 thousand US dollars from one of the apartments in Stepanakert has been revealed Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 10, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail 34,003 visits, 2022-04-09according to Google Analytics. The materials published under the heading “Business” are of advertising nature. © 1998 – 2022 Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Champion battle in Etihad | Morning: Armenia Certificates and certificates of basic education will be provided electronically ․ Zhanna Andreasyan |: Morning: Armenia Armenia reaffirms its commitment to ensure the people of Artsakh’s right to a free, safe և dignified life իր in their homeland ․ ... Recent Posts Bitcoin price plunge isn’t over just yet: JP Morgan See how Audi’s shape-shifting concept car works COVID-19 vaccines can protect against Delta variant, but being fully vaccinated is key: Physician Azeris pave way to Karaglukh with an excavator in the presence of Russian peacekeepers... Brendan Rodgers: Leicester win over Manchester United will be heard around the world |... Most Popular Gretchen Whitmer Kidnap Case On Verge Of Collapse: 2 Accused Acquitted The alleged conspiracy to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan collapsed when two of the four men accused were acquitted in the plot. The... We can no longer provide arms to the Bundeswehr, but that does not mean... "Germany can no longer supply arms to the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces), we have exhausted that opportunity, but we can offer other supplies directly... “We can record the clinical death phase of the Minsk Group co-chairs, but not... The cancellation of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs' quota could make the settlement documents archived, which were developed by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs for years... Russian peacekeepers have been in not only Parukh, but also Karaglkh since yesterday. ... As of yesterday, the Russian peacekeepers are not only in Parukh, but also in Karaglkh, as reported by the Artsakh Public Television, President Arayik... The wife of the founder of WikiLeaks stated that Assange is in poor health... Julian Assange's health has deteriorated due to his detention in a London prison, WikiLeaks founder Stella Assange said during a speech at a long-distance...