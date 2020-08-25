The case for trading Nylander is entirely based around one thing – TheLeafsNation

Here at TLN we’re still quite pissed off following the result of the certifying round. And while there is a strong case to be made about the Leafs having an extremely skilled lineup, and a forward group that needs to make Toronto one of the leading groups in the league, the reality that they were dealt with rather quickly by an underwhelming Columbus lineup talks to a requirement for a switch.

Toronto sports fans are naturally going to mention the trading of DeMar DeRozan as an essential action in putting the Raptors over the top. It definitely worked. And it likewise hasn’t truly held the Raptors back now that DeRozan and Leonard aren’taround While hockey definitely works in a different way than basketball, it has actually made Leafs fans more available to not always dealing with the leading 4 group as untouchable.

On this website that has actually implied checking out the concept of trading Mitch Marner, both in the type of dumping Marner, and the argument for keeping him (and basically the core) around for another year. The results on Marner were once again quite divided when the TLN team analyzed who ought to be on the slicing block. For what it deserves, I fall under arrangement with the case made by Mark Norman, that Marner is an extraordinary skill, one of the very best gamers in the league, however one that has excessive cash devoted to him …