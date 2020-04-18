The care home front line, where a band of workers risk their own health to comfort dying patients

Since the virus was confirmed, even the GPs are refusing to tread inside Edgemont View, 5 miles east of Bristol. Relatives, in the meantime, are displaying up within the automobile park in floods of tears, making an attempt to catch a glimpse of their stricken dad and mom and grandparents by way of home windows.

Medical directions are issued to care employees on the telephone, and patients are identified through video calls. So far solely three instances have been formally confirmed by testing, however there are specific to be extra.

Two individuals with confirmed instances have already died, however one lady – turning 100 in August – has made a miraculous restoration.

“The residents are like family to us,” Ms James explains. “Normally, their family or their kids would be there with them, and that’s why we decided we would stay with them no matter what happens. And normally, this wouldn’t be my responsibility as a manager, but if the carers that I manage put themselves at risk for our residents, then I will too. I won’t leave them alone.”

The employees are in flip selecting up the virus at an alarming price. Ms James, a 45-year-old mom of two, has been compelled to take sick go away for the primary time in her 20 yr nursing profession since transferring to the UK from Kerala, India.