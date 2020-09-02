The Care Bears’ Care-a-Lot Kingdom is coming to The Sandbox Metaverse

Blockchain- allowed video gaming world The Sandbox revealed a collaboration with Care Bears owner Cloudco Entertainment onSept 2 that will bring a virtual representation of Care- a-Lot Kingdom to the platform.

Players will be able to check out the Care- a-Lot environment and engage with destinations, video games and structures. There will likewise be Care Bears- themed NFTs which gamers can purchase and utilize in their own lands.

The Care Bears were released in 1982, bringing the worths of caring and sharing to many countless kids and grownups alike ever since.

Their message of cooperation and understanding has actually seen the brand name create more than $5 billion in international retail sales, with a current relaunch of the Care Bears toys line at first offering out in Walmart and online.

The Sandbox is a user-created virtual video gaming world and experience which has actually currently registered over 50 partners such as Atari, CryptoKitties, and now Care Bears, to have actually themed lands within itsMetaverse COO and co-founder Sebastien Borget described the technique to Cointelegraph:

“Using brands and IPs is what makes The Sandbox truly unique among all decentralized virtual worlds. We allow players and creators to enter a virtual world where you can build, own and monetize games, next to gaming giants Atari, Square Enix, Care Bears, Shaun the Sheep and more.”

He stated, “Care Bears is among the most family friendly and well known cross generational brands that hundreds of millions people grew up with.”

The Sandbox likewise just recently revealed its LAND presale 4.2 which will take place in 4 day-to-day waves fromSept 15. Unlike previous sales for virtual land bundles within the metaverse, this time around LAND will just be buyable with SAND, the native energy token of the platform, which just recently had a token sale through Binance Launchpad.