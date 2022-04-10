On April 10, at 5:52 pm, the Vayots Dzor Regional Crisis Management Center received an alarm that an accident had taken place on the road from Vayk town to Herher village.

A fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment of the regional rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene.

It turned out that on the 6th km of the road leading from the M2 highway to Herher village, a “Ford Explorer” car (driver: AG, born in 1987) came out of the road and fell into the river.

The rescuers took the car out of the river.

RA MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS