On May 14, at around 5:00 pm, in the administrative area of ​​Karbi community of Aragatsotn region, near the Tsaghkevank church, a “BMW” car came out of the road and turned over the gorge. 26-year-old driver Erzik Azizyan died. An investigation is underway.

