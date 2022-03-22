On March 21, at 7 pm, the Ashtarak Police Department received a report that a “Kia” car of a forensic medical expert from Aragatsotn region had been set on fire in the yard of “Ashtarak” medical center.
As a result of the measures taken by the criminal investigators of Ashtarak, operative data were received that a forensic doctor’s car had been damaged by a 34-year-old resident of Artik. He was found and taken to the Ashtarak Police Department.
The man gave a confessional explanation that he had set fire to the front part of the car at around 12.45.
The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.
An investigation is underway.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.