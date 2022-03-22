On March 21, at 7 pm, the Ashtarak Police Department received a report that a “Kia” car of a forensic medical expert from Aragatsotn region had been set on fire in the yard of “Ashtarak” medical center.

As a result of the measures taken by the criminal investigators of Ashtarak, operative data were received that a forensic doctor’s car had been damaged by a 34-year-old resident of Artik. He was found and taken to the Ashtarak Police Department.

The man gave a confessional explanation that he had set fire to the front part of the car at around 12.45.

The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

An investigation is underway.



