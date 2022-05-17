One of the demonstrators was hit by a car during an opposition rally on Mashtots Avenue today. The woman’s leg was injured. Protesters “confiscated” the car so that the driver could not leave. Another protesting girl with a woman who was injured in the leg claimed that the driver had deliberately “crashed” into the protesters. The protesting men protected the driver from the women who were angry with the incident and wanted to “punish” the driver. The men did not allow the driver, a young boy, to get out of the car, urged him to stay in the car until the passions calmed down, and the women were reassured, saying that there was no intention, the incident was the result of an accident.

Although an ambulance was called, the injured woman refused, insisting that a taxi be called and that she go home.

Nelli GRIGORYAN