“LUYS” presents the most remarkable socio-economic developments of January-March 2022, based on the data published by the RA Statistical Committee.

222022 January-February (March figure is not published) nominal wage growth rate was high, but real wages remained the same

The average monthly nominal salary in the general economy in January-February increased by 7.0% as compared to the previous year, making 205,418.0 drams. The average salary in the public sector increased by 4.0% to 172,201.0 drams, and the average monthly nominal salary in the private sector increased by 7.6% to 220,658.0 drams.

At the same time, in 2022. In January-February, the average level of consumer prices increased by 7.0%, which completely offset the growth of nominal wages. As a result, real wages remained unchanged, leaving the living standards of hired workers at the same level.

🔹 State budget capital expenditures continue to be under-executed

2022 Only 57.9% of the planned capital expenditures were realized in January-March. At the same time, the government considered the implementation of capital expenditures as the main tool to ensure high economic growth (as no significant other economic policy measure is envisaged). Therefore, in these conditions, when there is a risk of this crisis, the under-execution of capital expenditures is a significant omission. In this situation, it is even more difficult to identify the causes of underperformance and correct them as soon as possible, which, however, is not very realistic in the current government.

“Inflation has started to accelerate again

The inflation rate slowed down a bit in February, but started to accelerate in March, due to the devaluation of the Armenian dram in early March, on the one hand, and the acceleration of food and energy prices in the world markets, on the other.

Although the Central Bank of Armenia has already raised the interest rate by 1.25 percentage points in March, it has not been possible to avoid the spread of international prices to the Armenian economy. If the situation continues (the continuation of the Russian-Ukrainian war), the acceleration of price growth may continue in the coming months.

