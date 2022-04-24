Home Armenia The call of “Never again” is more urgent today than ever ․... Armenia The call of “Never again” is more urgent today than ever ․ Responses and messages of international partners on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide | Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 24, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail The call of “Never again” is more urgent today than ever ․ Responses and messages of international partners on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Today we stand by all Armenians. Statement by the Italy-Armenia Friendship Group | Morning: Armenia “Aurora” humanitarian initiative announced 2022 The names of the heroes of “Aurora” | Morning: Armenia “We share the 107-year-old pain and mourning.” Pro-Kurdish Party of Turkey ․ Ermenihaber.am |: Morning: Recent Posts The feeling of guilt is destructive, the constructive behavior is responsible. Isabella Abgaryan... Meteorologist warns Hurricane Laura is not a storm to mess with Mnuchin asked if workers should give their lives to increase GDP Lawmaker sues Trump for conspiracy to incite US Capitol riot Ex-Trump official: Fox host was Trump’s shadow chief of staff Most Popular We recognize the pain of Armenians and respect their history. Biden On April 24, US President Joe Biden delivered a message dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. "On April 24, 1915, the Ottoman... Erdogan asked for the support of the Armenian community of Turkey in the normalization... On the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed a message to the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Sahak Mashalyan,... Prosperous Armenia members lay wreaths and flowers on behalf of Gagik Tsarukyan at the... Today the members of the political council of the "Prosperous Armenia" party paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian... Azerbaijani special services spread a false “decision” on behalf of the Artsakh government ․... A "decision" of the Government of the Artsakh Republic is spreading in the Armenian domain of social networks, according to which the population of... The Ministry of Defense denies. The Armenian Armed Forces did not enter the... The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia has issued a message, in which, in particular, it is mentioned. "The statement spread by the...