The Call of Duty League’s championship team will win this ridiculous throne

The winner of this weekend’s Call of Duty League championship will get the normal assortment of goodies, including a trophy, a ring, and a hefty chunk of a $4.6 million prize pool. But the league is also offering something different to crown the winning team: a literal throne.

The imposing piece of furniture is the brainchild of designer Sheron Barber, who is best-known for reimagining luxury fashion and working with stars like Post Malone and Russell Westbrook. The chair hasn’t actually been completed yet — what you see in these images is just a render — but the finished product will be made of a composite material called Formica, with a titanium finish. And once a winner has been crowned, more details will be added, including player names and statistics from the 2020 season. The completed piece — which is described as a “functional but elevated gaming throne” — is expected to ship to the winning team in September.

The CDL finals will take place on August 29th and 30th, with four teams battling for the (literal) throne. Those include the Chicago Huntsmen, Atlanta Faze, London Royal Ravens, and Dallas Empire. The league kicked off its inaugural season this year as a new incarnation of Call of Duty esports, this time focused on city-based teams much like a traditional sports…