The "cakes" of the Armenian brand of "SILK Organic soap" soaps do not get fat, they have natural raw materials ույր freshness aroma

There are various alternatives to face, body and hand care in the Armenian market, but it is difficult to find quality non-allergic care items. Taking into account these important points, the Armenian brand “SILK Organic soap” was created in Armenia.

Aysor.am talked to the brand’s founder Lilit Avalyan about the proposed product և body care.

“The idea of ​​creating a brand was born very accidentally, when one day I just saw the process of creating organic soap and realized that it is mine, my other world. When I thought about the name, I tried to understand what the result that the customer will get from using the product can be associated with. It is associated with the most flawless skin, baby skin, which is smooth and soft like silk, “said Lilit Avalyan.

The range of “SILK Organic soap” is very large, it includes means for body and face care. The emphasis is on soaps, but here you can find a variety of scrubs, serums, creams and other care products. Soaps start from 2000 AMD, the other products are “available” organically.

The design of the soaps is so beautiful and real that the options in the form of cake, chocolate and pastry can be easily confused with the real thing. The advantage is that they do not make you fat.

The ingredients in the soap are designed for all skin types, and the design is determined after choosing the recipe.

The production stages are time consuming as they ensure quality և undergoes a rigorous processing. Organic soaps are made by freezing, then reach the maturation stage, which lasts 8-10 weeks, after which the pH balance of the ingredient is checked, ready to wait for its buyer. Natural soaps also differ in their functionality ․ They are designed not for the face but for the body.

You can get acquainted with the wide range of organic care offered by “SILK Organic soap” on Facebook (Silk Organic soap) և Instagram (silk_organic_handmade_care) platforms, where each post is accompanied by useful և interesting material.

The pavilion is located on the 2nd floor of the Megamall shopping center at 16 Guy Avenue (next to the Blossom store).

There is also a delivery service. For questions և for orders you can call +37498155517.

At the end of the conversation, Lilit Avalyan referred to the problems she encountered on the way to implementing the idea and gave strong advice to start-ups.

“There are many problems for the Armenian producer at the initial stage. First the stagnant market, then the high prices of imported raw materials. The most difficult task of implementing the idea was to create a different range, where price and quality must be on the right platform.

I would advise you to study the market first, find theirs, create something new and different, and most importantly, do not duplicate. It’s the same, it’s going to be temporary. ”

