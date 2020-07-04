The Cadastre Committee launches e-calculator for property tax – Panorama



Armenia’s Cadastre Committee which maintains state registry of property has launched a tax calculator for Armenian taxpayers that will enable them to calculate how much they are going to pay in property taxes after the recent legislative changes.

According to the source, citizens can estimate their tax liability for 2021-2026 because the new legislation gradually enters into effect.

To remind, the parliament adopted the changes and supplements to the Tax Code on June 25 with a vote of 70 for, 11 against and 2 abstentions. The bill calls for a sharp upsurge in property taxes paid by rich citizens. Under the brand new law, the property taxes for real estates is decided on the basis of their market value instead of their cadastral valuation.