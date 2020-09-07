The ‘brushing’ scam that’s behind mystery parcels

By Zoe Kleinman

Technology reporter, BBC News

image copyrightGetty Images

If you’ve ever received a parcel from a shopping platform that you didn’t order, and nobody you know seems to have bought it for you, you might have been caught up in a “brushing” scam.

It has hit the headlines after thousands of Americans received unsolicited packets of seeds in the mail, but it is not new.

It’s an illicit way for sellers to get reviews for their products.

And it doesn’t mean your account has been hacked.

Here’s an example of how it works: let’s say I set myself up as a seller on Amazon, for my product, Kleinman Candles, which cost £2 each.