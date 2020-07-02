The British Army’s senior ranks are ‘full of middle-aged white guys’, admits top commander 

The Army’s senior ranks are ‘full of middle-aged white guys’, a top commander has admitted.

But Lieutenant General Tyrone Urch said top brass are ‘not all toffs’. He added the Army was becoming more diverse but ‘should be doing a lot better’ at tackling racism.

His comments came after soldiers were barred from ‘taking the knee’ to support Black Lives Matter because it was deemed too political.

Lieutenant General Tyrone Urch, pictured, has said that whilst the British Army is becoming more diverse, it ‘should be doing a lot better’ at tackling the matter of racism

Lt Gen Urch, who had been in charge of the military response to the coronavirus, told Soldier magazine: ‘While the Army board is full of middle-aged white guys, they are not all toffs who went to public school, they have diverse backgrounds. It will not be long before it is even more diverse.’

Those on the board are the head of the Army and other senior personnel – including one woman.

Lt Gen Urch added: ‘If you compare the Army board to that particular of a normal FTSE 200 British company they are pretty similar.

‘So we shouldn’t beat ourselves up that individuals are uniquely bad, because we’re maybe not. However we ought to be carrying out a lot better.’

Lt Gen Urch, who went to the £5,000-a-term Warminster School, said about 17 % of recruits were now from ethnic minority backgrounds.

