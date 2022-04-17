“Armenian people, it is a shame, on February 28, 1988, 300,000 people stood here, and now we are 10,000. “Come, who are you waiting for? There is no hero,” cartographer Grigor Beglaryan called on the citizens today during the sit-in strike in Freedom Square.

Then the head of the NA “I have honor” faction Arthur Vanetsyan, who was talking to the protesters for a moment, suddenly approached and shook the hand of an old man, saying ․ “Oh, let me take your pain, I wanted to get you out of there.” Probably, Vanetsyan meant the incident that happened around 20:00, during which the police dragged the protesters. It turned out that the man was Gurgen Melikyan, professor of YSU Faculty of Oriental Studies, orientalist, colonel of the Artsakh Defense Army.

Gurgen Melikyan– The boys gave their lives, how could I not participate?

Arthur Vanetsyan– We can not not participate. We have come to stay so that every citizen understands and joins. Join not us, but the struggle for the homeland.

Gurgen Melikyan– I believe.

Arthur Vanetsyan-Take care. Come, stand like a commander, but do not stand in front of the police.

Gurgen Melikyan– They are taking Tigran to catch him. Where are they taken, are they not ashamed?

Grigor Beglaryan-Everyone is waiting for a sitting hero, they are waiting for Robert Kocharyan, Vazgen ․․․ He did not have all this in 1988. He was not a hero. This is the elite, this is the intelligentsia, even if there is one person.

Gurgen Melikyan– You give strength.

Grigor Beglaryan– When 300,000 people gathered in this square, the Soviet Union lost. Nation, it is a shame, get up and come here.

It should be reminded that the NA “I have honor” bloc and a number of other politicians are holding a sit-in strike in Freedom Square from today ․ For a moment the police dragged the citizens.

Luiza SUKIASYAN