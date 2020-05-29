The Boston Marathon has been canceled

Mayor Marty Walsh made the announcement Thursday at a information convention.

The Boston Athletic Association has decided that the standard someday operating of the 124th Boston marathon won’t be possible this yr, given the coronavirus pandemic, he stated.

“There’s no way to hold this usual race format without bringing large numbers of people into close proximity,” Walsh stated. “This kind of event would not be responsible or realistic on September 14th or anytime this year.”

The occasion had beforehand been postponed from April 20 to September 14.