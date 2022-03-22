On March 22, at 5:42 pm, the National Crisis Management Center received information that a bomb had been placed in the luggage of a Moscow-Yerevan flight from Vnukovo airport. The plane landed at “Zvartnots” airport at 18:20.

A fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment of the rescue department of the Yerevan city of the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene.

As a result of the search, no bomb was found in the trunk of the plane.