Today, on May 7, a tragic incident took place in Vayots Dzor region. Shamshyan.com reports that the rescue service received an alarm that the residents of one of the apartments in the 15th building on Jermuk Highway in Vayk did not respond to the door-to-door phone calls.

The rescuers, opening the door of the house, found a woman’s body in the bedroom, in the bed, and a man’s body on the living room floor. The police found out the identities of the dead: they are 90-year-old Gohar Manukyan and 56-year-old Gorg Hambardzumyan.

According to the source, the dead were mother and son.