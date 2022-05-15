On May 14, at 8:25 pm, the Lori Regional Crisis Management Center received information that the body of a citizen hanging from a tree was observed in the middle of the field near Aznvadzor village. The help of rescuers is needed.

A fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment of the regional rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene.

It turned out that the citizen was hanging on an iron pole.

Before reaching the place of rescuers’ call, they lowered it by local forces.

The rescuers approached the body of a citizen (OS) (about 2 km) and handed it over to the police.

RA MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS