"The bodies of Ruzanna and Armenak were side by side |" | Morning:

Art critic, RA honored cultural figure Sergey Arakelyan opens brackets from the lives of adults

The next visit of art critic, RA honored cultural figure Sergey Arakelyan to the editorial office of “Aravot” daily was not a surprise. The printing works of the 21st book of the art critic’s “Sos Sargsyan” series, “The Greats of Armenian Culture”, have already been completed. We were surprised by Mr. Arakelyan’s “statement” that this time he brought a series of memories. “I want to tell about the greats of culture whom I have known, to communicate directly with them. I think it will be interesting to present the feelings of great artists at the sunset of life. Presenting my modest memoirs, I have no ambition to add a new word in the field of culture, but the slightest eyewitness testimony is more powerful than any extensive monograph or study. ”

Sergey Arakelyan started his story with memories about the great Vahram Papazyan. “As the reviewers testify, Papazyan seemed to be a magnificent statue made by Michelangelo’s genius. Moderate height, with masculine muscles, eyes and features that could arouse the envy of the artist. Shakespeare. This is the boundless canvas on which Papazyan began to weave a series of incomparable characters, among which Othello became a masterpiece, as an unsurpassed monument. “

After this brief speech, our interlocutor, as promised, presented the actor’s worries at the end of his life. “The genius artist of all times was ill, he was under the control of doctors, but despite their sharp restrictions, the artist asked the management of the Sundukyan Theater to allow the 1967 He will play the role of Mac Gregory in Saroyan’s play “My Heart is in the Mountains” scheduled for December 16, 2012, instead of People’s Artist Hovhannes Avagyan, who has already been confirmed for that role. The agreement was reached, but the performance did not take place due to his deteriorating condition. It was Papazyan’s last game. People loved and appreciated the artist, which is not the case with some people in the theater. Everyone was smiling when talking to him, lavishing good words, but the artist felt that many were not sincere. Papazyan took all that hard and confessed that he did not know who his real friend was, who could be trusted, spoke in troubled moments and leaned on him so as not to fall. ” To the observation, it turns out that you were one of the unique relatives of the actor, our interlocutor answered. “Due to work in 1952-55. I lived in Batumi. The happy moments of those years were the fairytale 11 days for me, when the great artist, who came on tour with the Armenian Theater in Tbilisi, expressed a desire to live in my rented apartment near the beach, saying that he did not like living in “hotels”. Can you imagine the thousand and one nights of oriental fairy tales humiliating me, listening to the memories of the genius of the century in those days, at the center of which was the bohemian of his life, the triumph of his second self with Othello in world famous theaters?

The art critic referred to the great singer Gohar Gasparyan. “By the order of the Ministry of Culture, I was compiling the” Gohar Gasparyan “album-collection, during which, for some reason, I had alarms. That was the reason why my mind and hand were in a hurry, not queuing up. Being Gohar’s biographer, I did not talk about my worries with her for the simple reason that she was sick, lying in a closet. For some reason, my mind was endlessly repeating: hurry, hurry… 2007 The heavy news on May 11 suddenly brought me. The singer’s daughter, Seda, called and said that Gohar had been taken to the hospital in the morning. Minutes later we were already there with Ruben Matevosyan. Our Gohar was lying under the care of doctors, immobile, uninformed, she did not speak, did not hear, did not recognize. That situation continued for another five days. And on May 16 a miracle happened. Gohar shook her head, we understood from the expression on her lips that she was singing “The Crane” by her beloved Komitas. He sang and stood still. It was the swan song of a world-famous singer. The daughter managed to photograph that historical moment on the phone… “.

Sergey Arakelyan also presented the last days of the life of famous singer, People’s Artist Armenak Ter-Abrahamyan. “The famous singer was madly in love with the famous actress of the Sundukyan Theater, the beautiful Ruzanna Vardanyan, but the latter was unaware of it. Under the pretext of meeting friends, the singer often went to the theater to enjoy, as he put it, “his unattainable love.” He was always present at the performances with Ruzanna, but did not dare to approach her. Armenak was taken to hospital. Bone disease had started.

They removed one leg, the other was in danger. He had learned from his regular accompanist, pianist Hovhannes Parajanyan that Ruzanna Vardanyan would perform at the jubilee party dedicated to the 100th anniversary of actress Siranuysh. He instructs John to order a luxurious basket of flowers on his behalf, and also asks to bring a beautiful postcard, on which he writes about the love that has accumulated in him for many years and wears his soul. Parajanyan fulfills Armenak’s request. During the evening, Ruzanna, who was presenting Avetik Isahakyan’s poem “Bingyol” with great inspiration, suddenly felt bad on the stage, lost her balance, made incomprehensible movements and died suddenly on the stage. It was 1957. It was on December 9. “



To the observation, it turns out that the basket and the note sent by Armenak Ter-Abrahamyan did not reach the actress, Mr. Arakelyan continued. “Yes, you are right. Achemyan offered to leave the flower basket in Ruzanna’s dressing room. But that is not the end of the story. The news of the actress’s death quickly spread in the city. One of the nurses taking care of Armenak, not knowing their love story, informs Armenak about the news of the actress’s death. At that moment, the singer screams terribly and faints. Armenak did not live long. days later, in 1957 He died at the hospital on December 11. But this is not the end of this story either. When Vardan Achemyan and Ruzanna’s husband, People’s Artist Khachik Yesayan, entered the morgue, we just froze. The bodies of Ruzanna and Armenak were side by side. “

Samvel DANIELYAN

“Aravot” daily

26.03.2022: