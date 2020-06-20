The Black Lives Matter Movement is Driving Customers to Black-Owned Businesses. Owners Worry It won’t Last.

The Black Lives Matter uprising has resulted in a lot of black-owned businesses booming suddenly. But most owners believe this to be temporary and fear things will go back to as they were once it dies down.

Roslyn Karamoko’s boutique in Detroit had already begun to lose all its sales as Covid-19 hit America hard. She had to close her ‘Detroit is the New Black’ and send her workers home. But then came the Black Lives Matter movement. Soon, people started rushing in to support Black-owned businesses, and her business boomed out of control.

With the police brutality, the racial prejudice, and Covid-19 hitting the people of color the hardest, the citizens rushed in to give them some recognition as American citizens and help them out of the rut. Most corporate giants have decided to lend their support to the movement in different ways. Ben & Jerry’s ice cream company asked people to dismantle white supremacy, while Bank of America pledged over $1 billion to combat racial inequality.

As it happens with small-businesses, this boon is slowly turning into not something equally great. While Karamoko is glad about the business that she is receiving, her business’s flaws too are highlighted equally. She doesn’t have enough staff to man her shop. Social distancing protocols have put quite a damper on the manufacturing of her clothes.

Small-business owners are afraid that this prosperity would be ephemeral, and soon extinguish when normalcy returns in the streets of America.

Image Credit: Brittany Greeson