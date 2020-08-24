The biggest threat to mail-in voting isn’t security—it’s politics

Mail- in voting works. Despite it having actually been identified by President Trump as being “fraudulent” and “corrupt” there is no proof to support those accusations– nor has the President use any.

Thirty- 4 states allow mail-in voting, consisting of 6 swing states: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania andWisconsin All 6 of those states permit absentee tally voting or mail-in voting without offering any factor for voting by mail. Five states do their elections practically completely by mail, consisting of Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington, and they have reported very little fraud

According to the federal Election Assistance Commission, approximately 25% of the votes in the 2018 nationwide and state elections were cast through mail-in votes. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, this number can definitely be anticipated to boost, as this spring’s primaries have indicated

Mail- in tallies are not ideal. Some have been rejected for a number of reasons, consisting of having actually been gotten late by election authorities late and citizens stopping working to sign them. However, there is no proof whatsoever to support the President’s accusations that mail-in voting is “fraudulent in many cases.”

Despite his criticism of mail-in voting in basic, the President …

Read The Full Article