The big movies we’re looking forward to in 2022
2022 is shaping up to be the year of the sequel, with several major movie franchises coming back for a repeat. Fans of “Avatar” have been eagerly awaiting the next installment in the series for over a decade, and James Cameron is finally coming through with the sequel. Rumors have swirled around the follow up to “Black Panther” and whether Marvel will #RecastTChalla following the death of Chadwick Boseman. Mindy Kaling has been tapped to write the script for “Legally Blonde 3.” Harry Potter stans will have a way to keep their love for the franchise alive with the release of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” And of course the witch the infamous Salem witch trio played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return in the long-awaited “Hocus Pocus 2.”

