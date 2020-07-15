The big change coming to disabled parking spaces meaning thousands more people will be able use them

New rule changes will allow people who are classified as legally blind to be able to use disabled parking spaces.

Legally blind Queenslanders will be able to apply for disability parking permits from August 31.

The Queensland government passed legislation on Tuesday to broaden the eligibility criteria for the permits to include people with vision impairments.

This will allow blind people access to safer parking options throughout the state and help them navigate from their cars to their destination with ease.

‘Permits under the new eligibility criteria provide people who meet the definition on a temporary and permanent basis,’ the Queensland government website reads.

Legally blind Queenslanders will be able to apply for disability parking permits (stock image)

Blind people are not able to drive; they are passengers in their cars, with the permits making them able to be dropped off in disabled parking spots at the front of major building entrances and populated public areas to make travel less complicated.

The legislation also includes plans to double the cost of the fine for parking illegally in a disabled parking bay.

From August 31 this offence will cost drivers a $533 fine.

Legally blind people who are eligible for disability permits under the new legislation have been urged not to apply until they are advised to do so on the Queensland government website.

Legally blind people in Victoria, New South Wales, Tasmania and South Australia are already able to access disability parking spaces with a permit.

It is estimated there are more than 575,000 vision impaired people in Australia.