The best women’s razors of 2020

At first glance, the women’s razor seems like a fairly straightforward tool — all things considered, there are only so many ways you can make use of a blade to cut hair, right?

Well, not exactly. In the past few years, they’ve gone from being one-size-fits-all to elaborate products and services with a wide range of performance-enhancing features, added durability, as well as storage options to keep your tub or shower tidy.

The women’s razor isn’t any longer merely intended to generate the “pink tax,” aka an increased price for women’s products and services just because they’re made for women. Rather, these razors are now actually made with women’s habits, personal preferences and convenience in your mind. They’re built to hug curved areas and small spots without nicking, for example, and sometimes come with perks like integral soap to lubricate skin.

We tested them all, from supersharp, single-blade safety razors to old-fashioned five-blade versions, on CNN Underscored’s seek out the best razor for smooth legs, underarms, bikini lines and beyond. Whether you’re busily shaving year-round or only whipping out a razor once summer rolls around, after higher than a month of shaving (and nicking), we chose three standout razors:

One of the first subscription-based razors solely for women, Billie The Razor Starter Kit took first place for its user-friendly design, close shave and overall durability. With integral charcoal soap for easy lubrication and a rubbery grip for easy handling, it created for a quick, comfortable shaving experience. The blades are sharp but don’t irritate skin, and the magnetic holder ensures that the razor blades stay dry and clean.

Coming in close was the Flamingo Razor, which looks way more costly and chic than it really is (just $9, FYI). It has a bigger, weightier handle with a rubber grip to make it easy to hold, and its cartridge is made to be flexible to help you shave backward, sideways and upside down easily. It delivers a close shave, too, though not quite to the level of Billie.

Oui the People the Single Rose Gold Safety Razor comes from a Black woman-owned beauty brand that attempted to rethink the safety razor — and did it ever deliver. While this may maybe not be your best bet if you’re in a rush, it offered the closest, smoothest shave of any razor we tried. The handle lasts forever and has a weighted head, but at $75, it’s more of an investment. As great as it is, it might not be the best choice for someone who wants an easy, each and every day razor.

Best Women’s Razor: Billie The Razor Starter Kit ($9, billie.com)

Billie The Razor Starter Kit

Let us count the ways we loved the Billie razor. Seriously. We’ll start out with the way it looks. We appreciate form as much as function, and Billie just makes a pretty razor, with a very good, color-blocked design and a curved cartridge. The cartridge also includes a charcoal soap, which allows it to glide across the skin, but doesn’t get slimy like some built-in soaps and moisturizing serums that individuals tested.

The blades were super sharp out of the box and removed hairs within a swipe and never having to repeat to catch stubble. We didn’t have to rinse hair out of the blades every two or three swipes, and there is zero irritation, even when we applied deodorant directly after shaving underarms with the Billie razor.

The razor itself can also be comfortable to make use of — the handle features a rubber backing to provide a company but comfortable grip, so there’s no slipping.

An excellent perk: The razor includes a “magic holder,” which is really a small, magnetic base that sticks to the shower wall with a putty that adheres regardless of how steamy it gets. You also get a supplementary cartridge, making the starter kit a fantastic value at $9.

Runner-Up: Flamingo Razor ($9, shopflamingo.com)

Flamingo Razor

The Flamingo Razor is more of a minimalist than Billie in terms of design, but it also has features that set it apart from the pack. The razor cartridge is longer in the front than its peers, with rounded edges on the sides, which gives it the ability to flatten skin as you glide the razor over, therefore making it better to safely shave. We found it offered more get a grip on when shaving than other razors, specially those that only had blades and little else on the cartridge.

The cartridge has an integral hinge, giving the handle about a 90-degree range of motion. That made it incredibly easy to shave in different guidelines on both underarms and legs, plus it minimized the total amount of twisting and contortion usually necessary to shave every last spot. Also, the handle features a nonslip finish and ridges on the lower, which make it especially simple to grip.

While the razor itself doesn’t come with a holder, if you spring for The Shave Set ($16, shopflamingo.com), you’ll obtain a mini shave gel, human body lotion and a shower hook, which suctions onto the wall. It stayed put even with removing and resticking it a few times.

Luxury Pick: Oui the People the Single Rose Gold Safety Razor ($75, ouithepeople.com)

Oui the People the Single Rose Gold Safety Razor

You’ve surely got to hand it to this razor, which did nick our tester a couple of of times, but was still so excellent that we’ll just call it a learning curve. If you’ve never used a safety razor before, welcome to the club. Assembling the safety razor took a few momemts but was otherwise easy — just unscrew the handle, place the razor blade on the head after which reattach the handle

We especially appreciated the thorough resources available on Oui the People’s website that walk first-timers through the procedure, from unpacking the materials to rinsing off the shave cream. Oui the People’s razor comes with 10 individually wrapped blades, stored in just a little box which has a slot to safely insert your used blades. But we were disappointed that there wasn’t a storage option therefore it could be stored prettily (and safely) in the shower.

As experienced fans may possibly already know, safety razors require a unique approach: The weighted head does most of the work for you personally, so you don’t need to apply pressure. A light touch was enough to comfortably grasp the textured metal handle, which never felt slick. However, old habits die hard, and our tester finished up with two nicks, one on the knee and the other on the back of the lower calf. It’s a completely different style of shaving — think short, light strokes over small areas — and may take time to adjust. But it could be worth learning: It delivered the closest shave we’ve ever seen, even taking down one stubborn hair that was planning to turn into an ingrown situation. It didn’t cause any razor burn up whatsoever, and the razor itself is just a stunner. If you have time and patience, it’s as near to a perfect shave as you may get.

We spent two months shaving and swiping with these razors, testing each at least 3 x. We used them on different areas of your body in order to account fully for all the ways you might utilize them. As we evaluated them, we took every aspect of the shaving experience into account, from how a razor looks in the shower to how close the shave was.

We designed a rubric to grade these various facets, which we broke into function, build, durability and X-factors, including the value:

Function

Closeness of shave: We checked for stubble put aside, or whether we had to debate a spot multiple times to obtain it entirely smooth.

Skin irritation: Was the razor too abrasive? Redness and stinging were two signs we looked for, both immediately after shaving and within the first hour afterward.

Hair clogging: We looked to see if the hair clogged the blades too frequently, requiring constant rinsing. The clogging could hinder the closeness and thoroughness of the shave.

Performance features: We factored in features that aren’t necessities, but nice to own all the same, like special contouring of the cartridge, moisture strips or built-in soap, or any physical components that made shaving easier.

Build

Comfort: Was the handle comfortable to hold, particularly if shaving in numerous directions for areas just like the underarms and the bikini line?

Grip: No one wants to drop a razor midshave, which explains why we looked for materials that made the handle easy to grip and minimized slipperiness.

Aesthetic: Is it pretty? If you (and you aren’t access to your shower or tub) need to look at it every single day, it might aswell be cute.

Durability

Everyday wear: A razor may seem great initially you use it, but we looked at whether it would get grimy or dingy following a few weeks in the shower. That was especially very important to razors that had integral soap.

Signs of damage: We dropped the razors in the shower once or twice and stepped on them to see how well the entire razor held up under great pressure — if the cartridge fell off, the handle snapped, or it just didn’t perform aswell. We also let the razors languish for a week in a glass of water to see if the blades would rust.

X-factors

Value: The more cartridges included with the razor, the larger our score. We like razors that offered a fantastic value for the price.

Storage options: We don’t love razors that sit on the edge of the tub and get stuck there, so we looked for easy storage options that allowed razors to air dry without getting grimy, be it a plastic clamshell or a magnetic shower holder.

Using the testing practices above, we gave each razor a score in each subcategory, then combined those numbers for a maximum score in each category, then totaled those numbers for a final over all score. We broke down the scores as follows:

Function had a maximum of 50 points: closeness of the shave (15), skin irritation (15), whether the blades got clogged (10), special features like swivel head, contouring, moisture strip (10).

Build had a maximum of 20 points: comfort during use (10), handle slipperiness (5), how it looks (5).

Durability had a maximum of 20 points: each and every day use (5), signs of damage (15).

X-factors had a maximum of 10 points: value (5), storage solutions (5).

Athena Club The Razor Kit, Schick Silk Touch-Up Face Razor, Gillette Venus Swirl Flexiball Razor

Athena Club The Razor Kit ($9; athenaclub.com)

With this subscription offering, we were huge fans of the slightly thicker handle and compact, rounded cartridge, which caused it to be an easy fit for small areas like underarms. But the cartridge fell off several times when dropped, and we would have preferred a few ridges on the handle for a tad bit more control.

Schick Silk Touch-Up Face Razor ($6.65 for three; amazon.com)

If there were a face-only category, this would be described as a clear winner. It dispatched upper-lip hair in a minute, is straightforward to use and, as it is available in a set of three, is excellent value.

Gillette Venus Swirl Flexiball Razor ($11.34, originally $13.74; amazon.com or $12.99; target.com)

This was our favorite of all the Gillette Venus varieties, since it delivered a very close shave. However, there was no storage option included, and the rollerball didn’t appear to add much in terms of versatility and maneuvering.

Solimo 5 Blade Razor for Women, Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Razor, Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Razor

Solimo 5 Blade Razor for Women ($15.95; amazon.com)

With a whopping 12 cartridges and a shower holder, this razor offered the best value of the bunch. We noticed a little post-shave stubble and mild irritation after shaving, which is where it lost points, but otherwise found it comfortable to use, because of its rubbery grip.

Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Razor ($12.44, originally $18.99; amazon.com)

We loved the versatility of a razor-trimmer hybrid, and the truth that it included the battery was greatly appreciated. The only drawback was that the thicker handle (to accommodate the trimmer) wasn’t as comfortable to hold, and the razor didn’t offer a super close shave.

Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Razor ($12.99; amazon.com)

We appreciated that this, as intended, was gentle enough for painful and sensitive skin and didn’t cause any irritation whatsoever. Plus, it’s virtually indestructible and holds up well with each and every day use. However, the blades didn’t deliver as close a shave as we wanted.

Joy Razor, Gillette Venus Smooth Razor Original, Gillette Venus ComfortGlide White Tea Mini

Joy Razor ($10; joyandglee.com)

Available individually or as a subscription, this gave us one of the closest shaves of all of the razors we tested, plus it holds up perfectly with each and every day use. But we also noticed some irritation and didn’t love the look of it in the shower.

Gillette Venus Smooth Razor Original ($7.72, originally $9.99, for razor and two refills; amazon.com)

We noticed just a little irritation on the underarms after shaving with this one, and had to repeat swipes to obtain every hair. However, we’re fans of the relatively small, curved cartridge, which made it simple to maneuver around contours, plus the grippy handle.

Gillette Venus ComfortGlide White Tea Mini ($20.45; amazon.com)

The built-in soap bars are extremely convenient — no shave gel needed here — but we found that they got just a little dingy following the first use. However, we appreciated the multiple cartridges and easy clamshell storage. A solid choice for traveling.

Gillette Venus Snap Extra Smooth Razor, Schick Intuition Sensitive Care Razor, Maapilim Safety Razor

Gillette Venus Snap Extra Smooth Razor ($8.99, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

This mini razor and case are convenient enough for travel, but we found the short, round handle hard to grip, and less comfortable to use than typical long handles. However, it did deliver a reasonably close shave and are available in a packing-friendly case.

Schick Intuition Sensitive Care Razor ($9.13, originally $13.49; amazon.com)

Having an integral shave soap is certainly efficient, but it also makes the entire design a little clunky. We found this to become a bit too big for underarms, so it was most useful for shaving large areas, just like the legs.

Maapilim Safety Razor ($52; maapilim.com)

This safety razor scored points for a close shave and aesthetics, but we were disappointed that it didn’t include either razor blades or any guidelines, even on the internet site. It could be best for experienced safety-razor fans only.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers’ listed prices at that time of publication.

