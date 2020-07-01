The best wireless earbuds to buy in 2020

It’s a good time to buy a couple of true wireless earbuds. Whether your priority is sound quality, comfort, battery life, voice call quality, or noise cancellation, the current field of services and products is packed with great options. I’ve spent a lot of time testing dozens of wireless earbuds from Apple, Samsung, Jabra, Sony, Anker, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and the best wireless earbuds for you personally will depend on that which you hope to get from their store.

There’s no one pair of earbuds that’s perfect at everything. For general every day listening, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are the best wireless earbuds. Got an iPhone? Nothing beats the AirPods Pro. If you’re focused on productivity and multitasking during these days of work at home, the Jabra Elite 75t are the best wireless earbuds for those jobs. If you’re after something sportier, that’s where the Powerbeats Pro win out. For people who demand the absolute best sound quality, Sennheiser is the go-to. And if you’re after earbuds which can be great for the cost, Sony’s WF-XB700s are a favorite.

Remember that obtaining the most out of earbuds requires a good seal in your ear. Always take to the various ear tip sizes that come with whichever buds you get — and don’t hesitate to try out different sizes in each ear. Ears are funny like that. Many of these earbuds have apps you can install on your phone to further personalize their sound and controls the manner in which you want.

Best wireless earbuds overall

Samsung got so much right with the Galaxy Buds Plus that they’re an easy recommendation for anyone buying a dependable pair of true wireless earbuds at a fair price. With up to 11 hours of continuous battery life, they are able to outlast every single other set of earbuds in this roundup. And whenever it can eventually come time to rejuice them, you can just drop the case onto a wireless charger.

The Galaxy Buds Plus feel light in the ears but stay seated firmly and are comfortable to wear for extended periods. They come in a range of colors — unlike Apple’s AirPods — and the sound quality is noticeably improved over their predecessors. Samsung’s two-way drivers deliver emphatic bass and highlight the mid frequencies in an easy method that other earbuds frequently skimp on. Music plays smooth across a variety of genres, from pop to EDM to classical. You can personalize that EQ tuning (and adjust ambient sound preferences) using Samsung’s companion mobile app, which is on both Android and iPhone.

Samsung also improved the microphone system in the Galaxy Buds Plus; these are far better at handling voice calls than the original Galaxy Buds were. Their sweat resistance doesn’t quite reach par with other earbuds in this budget range, and they lack noise cancellation, but those are in regards to the only knocks I can direct at the Galaxy Buds Plus.

Best wireless earbuds for iPhone owners

If you’re in Apple’s ecosystem, there’s no beating the AirPods Pro. From the seamless setup to quickly switching betwixt your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, the experience is fantastic. The AirPods Pro fit more ears compared to the regular, one-size-fits-most AirPods, and the active noise cancellation helps to drown out your environments when you only want to hear your tunes. When it does come time to hear what’s happening around you, Apple’s transparency mode offers the most natural-sounding amplification of ambient noise that I’ve heard yet.

The AirPods Pro are recognized for balanced, clear audio. They can’t take on Samsung, Jabra, or the others (including Apple’s own Powerbeats Pro) in the bass category, however. With 4.5 hours of battery life with noise canceling on, battery life is decent or even a class-leader — however the case has enough juice to recharge them many times. Voice call quality is second to none, so these (and the standard AirPods) are the go-to pick if you’re frequently chatting with people through your earbuds.

Apple plans to update the AirPods Pro with new features this fall, including seamless, automatic switching between Apple devices. (Don’t worry: incoming iPhone calls will always just take priority even when you’re doing something on your own iPad or Mac.) The other new addition is spatial audio, which will use head tracking to deliver a “theater-like” surround tone.

Here’s a tip: if none of the included ear tips allow you to get a perfect seal, I recommend some memory foam guidelines like those from Comply or Dekoni.

Best wireless earbuds for multitasking (and lots of bass)

Jabra’s earbuds have a benefit that remains rare among true wireless earbuds: you need to use them with two devices simultaneously. Every other product on this list requires you to switch from one paired device to the other, but with the Jabras, you are able to listen to tunes on your own laptop while staying connected to your phone in case a call comes in.

The Elite 75ts offer full-bodied, powerful sound having an extra dose of bass. You can adjust the EQ using Jabra’s app, which also contains numerous other features for tailoring the earbuds to your liking. Their physical controls are easy to use, and the 75ts are comfortable over lengthy periods of time. Jabra backs them with a two-year warranty, a longer period of support than most, in the event you go through any hardware issues. (One of my 75t buds recently stopped taking a charge out of nowhere, therefore it can happen.)

Verge Score 8.5 out of 10

Best wireless earbuds for fitness

There’s still no beating the Powerbeats Pro if you’re looking for a group of earbuds for the workouts or runs. Their ear hook design keeps them planted on your ears during intense exercise, they are able to endure your sweatiest work-outs, and the nine hours of continuous battery life should allow you to get through almost any marathon. And the sound quality is killer, with plenty of bass and an immersive soundstage that will keep you motivated through every set.

This spring, Apple released a new batch of Powerbeats Pro colors. Though the organization didn’t make any significant hardware changes, I haven’t run into a number of the annoyances — like one earbud a failure to charge or perhaps not turning out when taken from the case — that I have with my original pair. Maybe it’s luck, or maybe Apple quietly made some fixes.

Verge Score 8.5 out of 10

Best wireless earbuds for sound quality

If you deem your self an audiophile and rank pristine sound above the rest, it’s worth taking a look at Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds. The audio is lush, detail by detail, and sublime. Active noise cancellation helps maintain you lost in your preferred albums, even when the Sennheisers fall behind our other top picks in areas like battery life and ease of use.

The bigger downside is that Sennheiser charges reasonably limited price for such premium sound: the True Momentum Wireless earbuds cost $300, which puts them on a higher pricing tier than everything else with this list.

6. Sony XF-XB700

Best wireless earbuds on a budget

Sony’s entry-level earbuds were released without much fanfare some time ago, but I believe they’re a genuine standout. They’ve already seen sale prices of below $100, and for that, you get a couple of earbuds that may kick out powerful bass and latch into your ears with remarkable stability — no support fins or hooks required. There are no frills here: these earbuds don’t have an ambient sound mode, they won’t pause your music whenever you take them out, plus they lack any type of mobile app support for EQ adjustments.

But in the full time I’ve spent using them, I haven’t really cared about any of that. The WF-XB700 earbuds sound downright terrific for the cost, the connection stability is reliable (with no audio sync issues when watching videos), and their ingenious charging case helps make clear that everything is charging because it should, thanks to a slightly transparent lid. You can’t really ask for better battery life than the nine hours you’ll get from these, and they’re IPX4 water and sweat resistant. The textured finish probably won’t appeal to every one, but it means you won’t have to put up with scratches or smudges on the earbuds or case.

I can’t call them the best true wireless earbuds you will get, but I believe a lot of people could be perfectly pleased with the WF-XB700s if they wanted to reduce your cost. They’re a genuine gem and nail that price / performance balance terrifically.