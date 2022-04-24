The President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a message on the occasion of the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, in which, in particular, it is mentioned.

“Today, the Armenian people and their friends, all progressive humanity, commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

At the beginning of the last century, taking advantage of the turmoil of World War I, with the permission of the great powers, the Young Turk paramilitaries of the Ottoman Empire planned, carried out the most brutal massacres and massacres of the Armenian population. More than 1.5 million Armenians fell victim to this tragedy, hundreds of thousands of Armenians were forced to leave their homeland, evacuated, deprived of their homeland and property, and emigrated. Surviving death, losing relatives, our compatriots spread around the world, found their new refuge on foreign shores, in various host countries. Out of an unbreakable will to live and create, they formed families, built schools and churches, established colonies, patriotic unions, and various organizations. The Diaspora Armenians enriched the social, business and cultural palette of the countries where they lived, showing the Armenian talent and exceptional abilities, bringing glory and honor to our people.

Today, the Armenian Genocide has been recognized, condemned by several dozen states and authoritative international organizations. We are convinced that if the Armenian Genocide had been condemned in time, further genocides would have been prevented. That is why the Republic of Armenia is fighting backwards in the international arena to condemn and prevent the crime of genocide. Through Armenia’s efforts, December 9 has been established as the International Day for the Remembrance and Dignity of the Victims of the Genocide, a Prevention of the Crime. Historical memory, continuing education, and dissemination of accurate information about what happened are possible to prevent a recurrence of genocides.

We realize that the best way to pay tribute to the memory of our martyred compatriots is to establish a strong, democratic Armenia, to ensure the well-being of our people, the strength and security of our country’s borders, and to strengthen Armenia’s international prestige. “