The best way to check Trump is to vote him out of office (opinion)

Critics have actually been cautioning for months that a desperate Trump may attempt to utilize the pandemic to postpone the election– or delegitimize the outcomes and refuse to yield if he loses. In classic Trumpian style, the President stated the peaceful part out loud and freely threatened our democracy.

To be clear, the United States has never delayed an election previously, even in the middle of the Civil War or the 1918 influenza pandemic.

The President’s tweet was met predictable outrage Even the arch-conservative Steven Calabresi, co-founder of the Federalist Society, a company that formed in the 1980 s to support a network of conservative judges, was moved to release an op-ed in the New York Times “Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats’ assertion that President Trump is fascist,” he composed. “But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president’s immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate.”

Others attempted to use legal convenience, arguing that the President does not have the constitutional authority to postpone the election. Article II of the Constitution gives Congress the power to choose when elections happen and federal law specifies that it should be hung on the very first Tuesday after the very first Monday inNovember Other specialists pointed out that under the 20 th Amendment, the President’s term would expire on January 20 the year after a basic election.

In other words: Don't concern, the

