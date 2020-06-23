the best salads, noodles and chilled soups

You can feel it in the air; the sweaty, hair-frizzying, thunderstorm-inducing climate that signals a heatwave, set to hit the UK this week. Get your fans at the ready, and dig out your factor 50.

Though the heatwave brings with it various daily challenges – what things to wear, how exactly to exercise, how exactly to keep your meticulously pruned garden alive – our concern lies with what exactly one eats in the midst of a heatwave. While most of us may prefer to spend the maximum amount of time as possible lingering in front of the open refrigerator door, actually finding something inside to cook feels far too strenuous a task.

As Telegraph food writer Diana Henry writes, “It’s the kind of day that makes me want to drop ice cubes down my bra and suck limes dipped in salt”. Nutrition simply takes a straight back seat.

The need for hydration goes without saying. Drinking a lot of water (no, a cold beer does not count) is essential. Slices of chilled watermelon make for the perfect snack – in the US watermelon is frequently sold with a sprinkling of Mexican Tajin seasoning, an addictive mix of chilli, spices and lime. Try topping watermelon slices with a pinch of chilli powder, lime juice and salt instead.