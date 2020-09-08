The best SaaS cloud-based customs compliance management software

Amid 2020’s multiform disruptions, businesses have grappled not only with supply and demand flux or developing remote working solutions, but also, inevitably, in the management of their supply chains.

With the physical exchange of goods and services all the more vital in response to global lock downs, supply & supplier network mapping, customs and trade compliance have emerged as critical assets in business continuity and risk mitigation. Such management traditionally requires the investment of significant labour and time. With MIC Datenverarbeitung GmbH (MIC), though, customs and trade compliance management are automated, intelligent, and easier than ever.

MIC offers a wide range of software solutions each assisting businesses to manage their customs and trade compliance. Each is developed by subject matter experts. MIC’s solutions cover governance and regulations in their myriad forms, handling hefty amounts of legal, nuanced and location-specific regulations to ensure you’re up-to-date with external (and internal) legislative & fiscal change. In dynamic times like this, such tools have never been more important.

Automated data transfer, centralised control and localised filing

MIC’s entire Global Trade Management suite allows for smooth…